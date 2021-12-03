Police quell riots in Umm al-Fahm

Forces from the Israel Police and Border Police operated on Thursday evening in Umm al-Fahm following riots that erupted during a conflict between two local families.

During the riots, four homes and two cars were set on fire. The large forces called to the scene used riot dispersal means in order to stop the riots.

At the same time, 12 crews of firefighters arrived at the scene in protected fire engines in order to extinguish the flames.

The riots began after a man was shot dead and his friend was seriously wounded as the two were driving through the city on Thursday morning. The murder ignited the conflict between the families.