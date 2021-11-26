Expert: iPhone will be replaced with 'augmented reality' device by 2032

In the next decade, Apple is poised to revolutionize the smartphone market by replacing the iPhone with an ‘augmented reality’ daily computing device, according to an expert.

Industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple is expecting to make the monumental shift by 2032, the U.S. Sun newspaper reported.

The AR (augmented reality) device would overlay computer-generated images on the user’s everyday environment.

AR is currently used in apps such as Pokemon Go. But companies such as Facebook, Google and Microsoft are busy creating wearable AR devices.

Experts envision the smartphone’s replacement to be a pair of goggles that will digitally augment the world around the user with overlaid graphics, maps, information and even virtual reality video games.

Kuo was quoted by tech blog 9to5Mac as saying that if Apple can get there first, they will have a market of one billion iPhone users to tap into.

He added that the success of the AR device will be dependent on whether it can stand alone from the smartphone.

“If the AR headset is positioned only as an accessory for the Mac or iPhone, it will not be conducive to the growth of the product,” he wrote. “An AR headset that works independently means that it will have its own ecosystem and provide the most complete and flexible user experience.”

An early version of AR glasses is set to be released in 2022 by Apple. Other tech companies have already released their own devices, such as Microsoft’s HoloLens and Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2.

Kuo expects that the Apple version will be revolutionary as it will be have the “same computing power level as the Mac.”

The device, featuring two Sony-built 4K micro OLED displays, is rumored to be able to power virtual reality, similar to AR but without total immersion in a digital environment.

