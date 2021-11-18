President Herzog to make official visit to the United Kingdom

President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog will depart for an official visit to the United Kingdom. During the visit, President Herzog will visit London and hold official meetings with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Members of Parliament, and Jewish community leaders.

The President will also be the guest of honor at a special Genesis Prize Foundation event honoring the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks one year after his passing, with the participation of Jewish community leaders and senior British government officials, past and present.

President Isaac Herzog, ahead of his departure, said, “I am delighted to be making an official visit to the United Kingdom as President of the State of Israel. As Britain carves out a new, independent role for itself in the world, the State of Israel is one of its most dependable allies on the front lines of innovation and progress.

This visit is in many ways a homecoming for me, as the son of a British Army major in the Second World War and descendant of rabbis who served all across Britain. I look forward to meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Members of Parliament and discussing the many ways our dynamic, pioneering nations can take the lead in the fight against climate change and Iran's nuclear program, as well on national security, cybersecurity, the fight against antisemitism, and trade. During my visit, I shall also pay tribute at a Genesis Prize Foundation event to one of Britain's leading public intellectuals and rabbis in recent generations—Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, a giant of the British and Jewish spirit, a man who loved Israel and whose moral leadership is sorely missed by the Jewish People and humanity at large.”

Oמ Sunday, 21 November, President Isaac Herzog and the First Lady will fly to the United Kingdom in the morning. In the afternoon, they will be guests of honor at a special exhibition hosted by Chelsea FC at its Stamford Bridge stadium: “49 Flames,” an exhibition against antisemitism in memory of the forty-nine Jewish Olympic athletes murdered in the Holocaust. Closed to media. Coverage by GPO. Materials will be distributed at the end.

On Monday, 22 November, President Herzog will meet Members of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster. Coverage details to be shared soon. Coverage by GPO. Materials will be distributed at the end. In the evening, President Herzog and the First Lady will join a special Genesis Prize Foundation event paying tribute to the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks one year after his passing, with the participation of Jewish community leaders and British government officials past and present. Closed to media. Coverage by GPO. Materials will be distributed at the end.

On Tuesday, 23 November, in the morning, President Herzog will participate in an event with British Jewish community leaders. The gathering will address core issues facing British Jewry, including the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fight against antisemitism, and activities by the Jewish Agency and the local community to deepen relations with Israel. Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely and Jewish Agency CEO Amira Ahronoviz will also participate. Open to media that have pre-registered. Coverage by GPO. Materials will be distributed at the end. Later, the President will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street. Following that, the President and the First Lady will make their way back to Israel.