Public asked to pray for recovery of Esther Pollard

Neria Binyamini, who worked for years for the release of Jonathan Pollard from prison in he US, stated Thursday that Esther Pollard's condition was not good and called on the people of Israel to pray for her recovery.

Pollard called Binyamini last week and told him that Esther, who has battled a serious illness for years, now needs prayers for her recovery.

"And when Jonathan and Esther need us - we are here," Binyamini wrote on Facebook. "Every prayer is significant, and every chapter of Psalms contributes, and yet we wanted to organize a more meaningful public prayer, from tonight until Sunday - for the recovery of Esther Yocheved Bat Reisel Bracha among the rest of the ill of Israel."

This coming Sunday will mark the 36th anniversary of Pollard's arrest in the United States, "there is symbolism on this date as well," Binyamini said, explaining how to participate in the Psalms reading. "Send a message, preferably WhatsApp or SMS, with your full name and what you are able to read."

''If you can take an entire book and divide it among your family it's great. If it is too difficult and you prefer to take a 'day' or some of the division of the Psalms into days - this is also excellent. (If this is also difficult and you only want a few chapters, do what you can, but there is no need to update us.

''We have also opened a quiet WhatsApp group for updates and reminders. We currently stand at 84 books. Come, take part with many of the people of Israel, and give us the last push, '' Binyamini asked.

The number to participate is 0545784929