Syrian organization claims Israel carried out strike in Quneitra

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an organization affiliated with the Syrian opposition, claimed on Sunday night that Israel carried out an air strike in the Quneitra region.

According to the organization, an Israeli plane attacked targets of the regime forces and their allies on the outskirts of the city of Baath and the village of Al-Krum in the area.

There were no reports of injuries, but damage was caused.

About ten days ago, media outlets in Syria reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated following air strikes which were attributed to Israel.

Syrian TV claimed the attack took place in the city of Palmyra, in the Homs province.

The report said that one soldier was killed and three others were injured. A source in the Syrian army said the attack targeted a communications tower, among other targets.

Several days earlier, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated following Israeli air strikes near the central city of Homs.

An official military source in Syria said that Israel attacked the T4 air base in Homs, adding that the air defense systems managed to shoot down most of the missiles. The official added that six soldiers were wounded in the air strike.