Syria claims Israel carried out air strikes in Homs province

Media outlets in Syria reported on Wednesday evening that the country’s air defense systems were activated following air strikes which were attributed to Israel.

Syrian TV claimed the attack took place in the city of Palmyra, in the Homs province.

On Friday night, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated following Israeli air strikes near the central city of Homs.

An official military source in Syria said that Israel attacked the T4 air base in Homs, adding that the air defense systems managed to shoot down most of the missiles. The official added that six soldiers were wounded in the air strike.

Last month, Syrian media reported that the country's air defense systems were activated following an Israeli air strike on several targets in Damascus.

Syrian television reported that the defense systems managed to shoot down most of the missiles and that only material damage was caused.

Two weeks earlier, Syrian media reported that explosions had been heard in and around Damascus.

The Syrian state-owned Ekhbariya TV and state news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defenses confronted an "Israeli aggression" in the Damascus countryside.

The Syrian army said that the air defense systems were activated and most of the missiles were intercepted."