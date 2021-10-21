Sa'ar: Release of anti-Netanyahu bill was coordinated with Bennett

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar told Channel 12 News in an interview on Wednesday that his bill preventing those under criminal indictment from serving as Prime Minister was submitted with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s knowledge, though he stopped short of saying whether Bennett supports the bill.

"In August, I spoke with the Prime Minister and the preparation of the memorandum was done with his knowledge. He did not commit to what would happen at a later stage, but the publication of the memorandum was done with the Prime Minister's knowledge," said Sa'ar.

On the statement of Interior Minister Shaked that she opposes the law, Sa'ar said, "Minister Ayelet Shaked has the right to express her opinion. We do not agree on this issue. The parties have a veto right over legislation that changes basic laws but not every individual minister has such a right."

Sa'ar explained why he is unveiling the law at the present time, saying, "Before the election I said clearly that following the experience we had, where the state operated without a police commissioner, without a budget and with four election campaigns in two years because of a man who served in office with a criminal indictment while giving priority to personal interests over the good of the state, I will bring such a bill before the New Hope faction. There was an abnormal situation here in the country that led to a major rift and the question is whether we are ready for it that to happen again."

"Netanyahu himself voted in favor of such a law in 2008, when Olmert was Prime Minister," Sa'ar continued. "As Interior Minister, I brought a law suspending the heads of local authorities against whom an indictment was filed and the Knesset voted unanimously in favor of it. Back then no one revolted. This law will apply starting from the 25th Knesset, it concerns the future."