PA Mufti warns against harming Al-Aqsa

Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, the Mufti of “Palestine”, is calling on the Arab and Islamic world to protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque and prevent Israel from equalizing the status quo.

In a Friday sermon at the Al-Aqsa Mosque attended by about 45,000 people, Sheikh Hussein, as quoted by the Hamas-affiliated newspaper Felesteen, said that the site of Muhammad's ascension to heaven (which according to Islamic tradition is the Western Wall) suffers from "injustice" and "violence" used against it by the "occupation".

He warned the "occupation" of trying to undermine the Islamic nature of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying it would lead to a loss of security.

Sheikh Hussein stressed that the Palestinians would never agree to harm the existing religious, cultural and historical situation in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that Jews holding prayers there under military force would not change the reality regarding Al-Aqsa and neither would the decisions of Israeli courts.