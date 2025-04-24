Haroun Nasser al-Din, a member of Hamas's political bureau, said that "the settlers' calls to open the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque completely for the upcoming flag march are a dangerous development in the Judaization of the mosque and the imposition of full sovereignty on it."

The Flag March is held in Jerusalem annually on Jerusalem Day to mark the reunification of the city during the Six-Day War.

According to Nasser al-Din, the Palestinian public must be called to action to stop the Judaization plans which aim to destroy the al-Aqsa Mosque and to build in its place the Jewish Temple that "supposedly existed."

The Hamas official accused Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of encouraging the Temple Mount organizations to "invade" the al-Aqsa Mosque and to "desecrate it."

He emphasized the need to stop the plans of the Temple Mount organizations and the "extremist government" and to defend Jerusalem from the intention to Judaize the city, and called on Israeli Arabs to go to the al-Aqsa Mosque to protest the "aggression of the occupation and its settlers."