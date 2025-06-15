IDF eliminated over 20 senior Iranian commanders in opening strike

In the opening strike of Operation "Rising Lion," IAF fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate, eliminated both the head of the Intelligence Directorate in the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff and the commander of the IRGC’s Surface-To-Surface Missile Array.

Since the beginning of the operation, over 20 commanders in the Iranian regime’s security apparatus have been eliminated.

The head of the Intelligence Directorate in the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff, Gholam-Reza Marhabi, was responsible for intelligence situational assessments for the Iranian Armed Forces and was considered Iran’s most senior intelligence officer.

Marhabi played a key role in intelligence evaluations, operational planning, and combat preparations against Israel in the past year and before. He was also a highly respected senior figure within the regime’s security organization and a close associate of the Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, who was also eliminated in the opening strike.

The commander of the IRGC’s Surface-To-Surface Missile Array, Mohammad Bagheri, oversaw most of Iran’s long-range surface-to-surface and cruise missile capabilities. These capabilities serve as the regime’s primary offensive tools against the State of Israel.

Bagheri managed Iran’s firepower systems and played an active role in the decision-making processes behind Iran’s attacks on Israel in April and October 2024. He was eliminated alongside IRGC’s Air Force Commander, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and several other senior officials in an underground headquarters in Tehran.