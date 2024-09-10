Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an emergency summit to discuss the war in Gaza and what he described as “Israel's attacks on Jerusalem”, Reuters reported.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan claimed that Israel was “targeting” the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem as part of its "expansionist" drive. Jerusalem and the mosque are Ankara's "red line", he stressed.

"It is unthinkable for the OIC, whose duty is to take care of the Jerusalem cause, to remain indifferent to these attacks. It is urgent that the organization convenes at the leadership level without losing more time," Erdogan said, according to Reuters.

His comments come two days after he called on countries in the Muslim world to unite against Israel, which he claimed wants to conquer countries in the region.

"Israel will not stop in Gaza. After conquering Ramallah, it will want the lands of Syria and Lebanon," said the Turkish President.

Erdogan has resumed his frequent verbal attacks on Israel since Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and the war in Gaza which followed.

In one speech, the Turkish President said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “committed one of the greatest atrocities of this century in Gaza and has already put his name down in history as the butcher of Gaza."

In July, Erdogan threatened to invade Israel, saying, "We must be strong so Israel won't be able to do these things to the Palestinians. Just as we entered Karabakh and Libya, we will do the same to Israel. There's nothing left to do, we must be strong."