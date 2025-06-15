Israel has formally requested that the United States join its military campaign aimed at dismantling Iran's nuclear program, according to a report by Axios citing two Israeli officials.

In recent days, Israeli officials have urged the Trump administration to support a targeted strike against Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment facility. The site, which is deeply embedded in a mountain, lies beyond the operational reach of the Israeli Air Force. The United States, however, has the necessary heavy munitions and long-range bombers within striking distance.

Despite the Israeli request, the Trump administration has so far refrained from involvement. US officials reportedly conveyed that any American participation—even a single airstrike—would constitute direct engagement in the conflict. They further asserted that an Iranian attack on US interests in response would not be justified.

One Israeli official told Axios that President Donald Trump had hinted during a recent conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US might consider participation if necessary. While a White House official denied this on Friday, another senior official speaking to Axios on Saturday left the door open, stating, "Whatever happens today cannot be prevented." The official added that peace remains attainable if Iran is willing to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter told Fox News that a successful operation hinges on neutralising the Fordow facility. Israeli officials have reportedly raised the possibility of US involvement since the onset of their campaign.

The White House has yet to formally respond to the request. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to comment.