Muhammad Darwish, head of the leadership council of the Hamas movement, an entity that was established after the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, said that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood (the name used by Hamas for its October 7, 2023 attack) "shattered the myth of Israeli occupation" that has lasted for 76 years, and brought the Palestinian Arab issue back to the center of international attention.

In his remarks at a welcome reception in Cairo for terrorist prisoners released as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Darwish said that "the steadfast stand of our people in Gaza has made them a global symbol of defiance and resistance."

"For 15 months of uprooting, suffering, and tons of bombs, the acts of heroism by the Al-Qassam Brigades stood out, leading the Palestinian people towards victory and liberation," Darwish claimed, adding that the determination of the Palestinian Arabs and their belief in the righteousness of their cause thwarted Israel's plans.

He further claimed that the attack on October 7 exposed Israel's false strength after the Israeli army collapsed within one hour, forcing the US to intervene by sending aircraft carriers to save it.

The message that the Palestinian people will win, and this war will not stop until Al-Aqsa Mosque is liberated, is embedded in the October 7 attack, claimed Darwish.