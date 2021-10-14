Anti-Trump Republicans to endorse Democrats in midterms

A number of anti-Trump Republican officials are expected to endorse Democratic lawmakers in next year’s midterm elections.

According to a report by Reuters, the rogue Republicans, will offer their endorsements on Thursday for a number of Democratic incumbents who are expected to face serious challenges in the 2022 midterm elections.

The Republican officials in question hope to prevent their party from retaking Congress after losing control of the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterms, and narrowly losing control of the Senate in the 2020 elections.

Dubbing themselves the “Renew America Movement”, the Republican officials told Reuters they will in some cases be endorsing Republicans lawmakers who opposed President Donald Trump, including Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

The group said it plans to campaign on behalf of 11 Democratic incumbents, nine Republicans, and one independent in races for the House and Senate.

The Renew America Movement includes former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman, former Massachusetts Governor William Weld.

With the Senate evenly divided, Democrats fear the upper chamber could become difficult to retain, particularly if President Biden’s approval ratings remain underwater.

The House of Representatives may also be in play, with Democrats winning a reduced majority in the lower chamber in 2020, with 222 of the 435 seats to the Republicans’ 213, after Democrats swept the chamber in 2018 with 232 seats.