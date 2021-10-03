Meretz threatens new elections over Shaked contacts with opposition MK

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) turned to the initiator of the Basic Law: Immigration, MK Simcha Rotman (Religious Zionism party), and asked to postpone the vote on the law for a month in order to reach agreements on the bill.

MK Rotman made it clear that he was ready for a postponement on the condition that there would indeed be a vote in a month's time and that the temporary provision of the Citizenship Law would be passed in all three readings now.

Sources close to Shaked told Arutz Sheva that "a proposal has been made to postpone the Basic Law: Immigration by six weeks, during which time a team headed by Shaked and Rotman will be formed to go over the Immigration Law, if they undertake to pass the Family Reunification Law in its exact written for a year."

"If the opposition is not willing to pass the law as it is for a year, there is nothing to talk about at all," the sources stressed.

Meretz faction chairman MK Michal Rosin responded to the contacts between Rotman and Shaked and threatened to dissolve the government: "Apparently there are elements in the coalition who really want elections soon."