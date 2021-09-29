Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar to publish list of candidates for Supreme Court

Four new justices will be appointed to Israel's Supreme Court, and Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope) is expected to publish a list of candidates in the coming days, Yediot Aharonot reported.

The list is comprised of candidates who were suggested by three members of the Judicial Selection Committee, the Justice Minister, or the Supreme Court Chief Justice.

Some of the contenders are Ram Winograd, Ruth Ronen, Yigal Marzel, Gila Kanfu-Steinitz, Ron Sokol, Tamar Bazak-Rapaport, Revital Katz, and Michal Agmon-Gonen - all of whom are district judges.

In addition, Judge Khaled Kabub is a leading contender for the seat vacated by Justice George Karra. If chosen, Kabub would be the first Muslim judge on the Supreme Court.

The final list will include approximately 20 names, from which about seven will be chosen for the final vote. In November, the Committee will vote on which four of the seven make the cut and are appointed to the Supreme Court - typically a life position.

It is estimated that Sa'ar and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) will promote and support two conservative justices and one liberal justice, in a "deal" that will be made with Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut.