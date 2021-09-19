'No chance' haredi parties will join a government that backs the Kotel Compromise

In conversation with Arutz Sheva, a senior official within the United Torah Judaism party stated categorically that there was “no chance whatsoever that any haredi political party would join or cooperate with a government that advanced the Western Wall Compromise plan.

“There is no difference between the sanctity of the main Kotel Plaza and the Southern part of the Western Wall,” the official added.

According to the proposed Compromise plan, a new prayer area will be set up along the Western Wall south of where the current prayer area, near the Robinson's Arch area, and will be deemed the "Israel congregation area" (Ezrat Yisrael). While the Mughrabi bridge will still separate the areas of the main Western Wall plaza from the Robinson’s Arch area, a new entrance will be developed that will provide entry to all three locations.

“In the event that this Compromise plan is advanced, one that desecrates the sanctity of the Western Wall, our Torah leaders will order the haredi community to go out en masse in protest and prayer against it. Nothing like it has ever been seen in the history of the State. And Bennett understands well that if he wants to work with haredim in the future, he must not touch the Western Wall,” he added.