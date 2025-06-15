The IDF Spokesperson in Arabic, Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, has issued the IDF's first evacuation warning to Iranian residents this morning (Sunday).

"This is an urgent warning to those currently or in the near future in all weapons factories in Iran and the bodies that assist them," he wrote on the X network.

"For your safety, we ask you to immediately evacuate the factory grounds - and not return until further notice. Being near them endangers your lives."

Israel launched Operation Rising Lion early Friday morning, striking Iranian nuclear facilities and military targets. Significant damage has been caused to Iran's military capabilities and nuclear program with the elimination of many military leaders and strikes on uranium enrichment facilities.