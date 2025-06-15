Pipelines and conveyance lines damaged at Haifa facility in Iranian missile attack

The Bazan organization reported this morning to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that over the weekend, systems of pipelines and conveyance infrastructure within the company’s complex in Haifa Bay were damaged as a direct result of the Iranian missile attack on Israeli territory.

Despite the damage, Bazan stated that the central oil refining units continue to operate normally. However, several other installations on the premises have been shut down due to the harm sustained.

The company added that it is currently assessing the implications of the damage on its ongoing operations and financial results, and will provide updates as appropriate.

In last night’s missile attack, six people were murdered in Bat Yam, including a woman around 60 years old, a woman around 80, a woman around 50, a young man around 18, a boy around 10, and a girl around 8. The building in Bat Yam did not have protected rooms (Mamad), but rather an underground shelter.

The preliminary assessment by forces on the ground is that the victims were not in the shelter for some reason. Home Front Command estimates that handling the incident will take at least another day.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that at the impact site in Bat Yam, emergency teams provided medical treatment to 180 people—4 in serious condition, 7 in moderate condition, and 88 lightly injured. The wounded were evacuated to Wolfson, Ichilov, Sheba-Tel Hashomer, Kaplan, Shamir-Assaf Harofeh, Beilinson, and Assuta Ashdod hospitals. Home Front Command estimates that approximately 7 people are still missing in Bat Yam.

Earlier, five members of the same family were killed by a missile launched from Iran in the most recent barrage. According to reports, the missile struck a three-story house in a village in northern Israel and injured about 13 people.