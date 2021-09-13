Arabs throw fireworks at COVID testers in Tayibeh

A gang of Arab rioters attacked a tent of medical staff carrying out coronavirus tests in the city of Tayibeh Monday evening.

The rioters launched fireworks at the crew who were forced to take shelter themselves inside the testing compound. Police are currently searching for the perpetrators.

Channel 12 News reported that about fifty people attempted to break into the coronavirus testing compound and threatened the lives of the testing team.

MK Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionism party criticized the police in response to the incident.

"The police commissioner is on his way to the event to address the inequality in the area and separate the terrorists on both sides," Smotrich said.