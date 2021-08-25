Officials: Bennett considering postponing start of school year

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is considering postponing the start of the school year from September 1 to September 12. A final decision will be made on Saturday night, Arutz Sheva has learned.

In addition, officials in the Ministry of Health said that the booster shots against COVID-19 will be open to all ages as early as next week.

On Monday, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health services at the Ministry of Health, said in an interview on Channel 12 News that the start of the school year will certainly lead to an increase in cases of COVID-19.

She added that, in order to buy time and slow down the rate of the spread of the virus, gatherings will have to be limited for a period of several weeks.

"We need to understand that, if it is important to us to focus on education, and it is important to us, we cannot open up the education system and at the same time allow gatherings of 5,000 people," stated Alroy-Preis.