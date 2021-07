The body of the 10-year-old boy from Nazareth, whose father drowned at sea near Ha'argaman beach in Akko, was found this morning, Sunday.

The father, 46, was found lifeless last night on Hatamarim beach in the city.

During the night, many police forces, including Akko police officers, volunteers, coastal police naval ships and a police helicopter conducted searches to locate the child and, as mentioned, found the body.