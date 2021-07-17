Mourning the Temple: Tisha B'av at the Western Wall

srael Police officers, Border Police officers, and volunteers took up posts around Jerusalem's Old City in order to ensure the safety of worshipers arriving at the Western Wall on Saturday evening, to mark the fast of Tisha B'av.

Israel Police will aid the local authority in enforcing law and order, as well as ensuring compliance with the laws regarding businesses which must remain closed during the fast.

The public is asked to refrain from arriving at the Old City via private vehicle, and is asked to use public transportation.

On Tisha B’Av, the ninth day of the Jewish month of Av (also called Menachem Av), the First and Second Jerusalem Temples were destroyed.

The First Temple was destroyed by the Babylonians, sending the Jewish into a 70-year exile. The Second Temple was destroyed by the Romans, and Judean independence was lost following the fall of the city of the city of Beitar, the last stronghold of the Bar Kochba revolt.

After the destruction of the Temple, the Jews lost their spiritual center and were exiled from their homeland. This is the exile which the Jewish People suffer from to this day, and it will be resolved only with the coming of the Messiah.

On Tisha B'av, Jews traditionally do not eat, drink, wear leather shoes, wash, or use creams or ointments. Those who have difficulty fasting, as well as the elderly and children younger than 12 or 13 (bar or bat mitzvah) do not fast.