Watch: Remnants of Surfside apartment building demolished

The portions of the ill-fated condominium tower in Surfside, Florida which survived the catastrophic building collapse last month have been demolished, amid concerns over the structure’s stability.

Demolition teams operating Sunday night collapsed the remaining parts of the building, ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa which authorities had feared could have caused the remnants of the structure to fall on search and rescue teams.

Explosive charges set off at 10:30 p.m. local time brought down the remaining part of the structure.

The demolition operation had originally been planned to take place later this summer, but was moved forward both because of an incoming tropical storm, as well the more general safety concerns for search and rescue teams caused by the surviving structure’s stability.

“Our top priority is bringing down this building,” Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor of Miami-Dade County, said on Sunday. “As soon as the building does come down, when the site has been deemed secure, and we are given the all clear, our search and rescue teams will immediately resume their operations.”

Thus far, the remains of 24 victims of the collapse have been pulled from the rubble. There are still 121 people missing.