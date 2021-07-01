Soldier stabbed near Jordan Valley outpost, terrorist apprehended

A female soldier has been stabbed near the Nevo army outpost in the Jordan Valley.

The attack occurred on Thursday afternoon at a bus stop, and left the soldier in moderate condition. She was evacuated via helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem.

The terrorist apparently attempted to snatch the soldier's weapon, but IDF forces succeeded in apprehending him without firing a shot.

Following the attack, President Reuven Rivlin wrote on Twitter: "Praying for the recovery of the soldier stabbed by a terrorist in the Jordan valley, and thanks to the IDF forces who captured the assailant.

We will act decisively and uncompromisingly against terrorism to ensure our soldiers and citizens are safe, wherever they are."