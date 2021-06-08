Smotrich: Bennett will be a puppet of the Left

Religious Zionism Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich on Tuesday morning slammed the new government, headed by MKs Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) and Naftali Bennett (Yamina), warning that Yamina's control over the government will be negligible.

Dismissing the claims by Yamina that the party will have veto power in the new government, Smotrich said: "Yamina continues to lie, claiming that despite all the horrible things in the agreements between Lapid and the leftist bloc, they have the right of veto for everything. The reality is the exact opposite."

"Under the new law on rotational governments that they are planning to legislate, Bennett will be a prisoner and hostage in this government, with no ability to break it apart and remain in the political system."

After he read the coalition agreement, Smotrich said: "The day after the government is sworn in, each of the partners can do whatever he wants - whether in his own ministry...whether in the Knesset, and Bennett will have no ability or leverage to respond to it."

"At the end of the day, he has six seats out of 61, and he cannot, as I said, break apart the government, because then, under the new law, Lapid becomes the prime minister automatically, and he cannot even be a deputy minister.

"In this government, Bennett will be prime minister in name and in ego, but a complete puppet of the Left, which is an absolute majority in every forum, certainly with regards to everything related to religion and state."