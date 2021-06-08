Bennett-Lapid government to be sworn in next Sunday

The national unity government headed by Naftali Bennett (Yamina) and Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) will be worn in next Sunday, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin (Likud) announced Tuesday morning.

While the Change Bloc leadership had hoped to be sworn in as soon as this Wednesday, the formal transition of power will only take place next week, Levin announced.

Levin also announced that a Knesset vote will be held Sunday to elect the Speaker of the 24th Knesset.

“The deliberation on and vote for the formation of the government will be held during a specially Knesset session on Sunday, June 13th,” Levin said. “On the same day there will also be a vote to elect the Knesset Speaker of the 24th Knesset.”

Yesh Atid MK Mickey Levy is expected to be elected by the new government as Knesset Speaker.

Yamina MK Nir Orbach has yet to formally announce how he will vote Sunday regarding the new coalition, but he is expected to back the government and to be appointed Settlement Minister.