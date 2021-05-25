Irish parliament to vote on motion to expel Israeli ambassador

A motion by several members of the lower house of the Irish parliament to expel the Israeli ambassador will be voted on this week.

The motion, led by Ireland’s socialist party, People Before Profit, claims that Ambassador Ophir Kariv is an affront to Ireland and alleges that “Israel’s military actions in Gaza and similar murderous attacks over recent years and the siege of Gaza amount to war crimes,” according to the Algemeiner.

It urges the government to expel Kariv in response to “violence against Palestinians.” So far, the motion has only been signed by 11 Irish MPs out of 160 members of the lower house.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that expelling Kariv “won’t save a single Palestinian child or Israeli.”

Expelling an ambassador is not within the purview of the lower house, but something only the government could enact.

Coveney and the country’s Prime Minister Michael Martin are not expected to support the motion.