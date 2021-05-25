Yisrael Beytenu reaches coalition deal with Yesh Atid

The Yesh Atid and Yisrael Beytenu factions have reached an agreement for the formation of a coalition government, the two parties announced Tuesday morning.

As part of the agreement, if a new government is formed, Yisrael Beytenu will receive the Finance Ministry portfolio, along with control of the powerful Knesset Finance Committee and two additional ministerial positions.

In a joint statement released Tuesday, Yisrael Beytenu and Yesh Atid announced: “We have reached an agreement on the outline of a government, including having the law for national projects being one of the main forces for the planned growth of the Israeli economy.”

In addition, the two sides said that they had agreed to pass legislation setting a minimum income for the elderly, pegged at 70% of the minimum wage.

Agreements were also reached on issues of religion and state, the statement said.

A report by Israel Hayom claims that Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid is pushing to dissolve the current Knesset if he should fail to secure majority support for a new government by the end of the deadline next week.