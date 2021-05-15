IDF official to Gazans: Hamas continues to bring destruction and devastation on you

Ghasan Alyan, commander of the Unit for the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), on Friday sent a message to the residents of Gaza.

“Residents of Gaza, in recent days, and especially tonight, you have witnessed the IDF resolutely protecting the citizens of Israel, while Hamas continues to bring destruction and devastation on you,” Alyan wrote in a post published to the Arabic-language Facebook page of COGAT.

“The terrorist organization continues to launch rockets from civilian structures and uses you as a human shield - your children, your women, innocent people who have been killed and injured despite doing nothing wrong,” he added.

“Is that how you imagined your holiday? Hamas has arranged for you a holiday without electricity and without water. A holiday where joy has been replaced by fear. And where are your senior leaders during the holiday? They hide in protected bunkers and leave you in the field.”

“It is such a pity that after seven years of rehabilitation and efforts to improve the civilian situation in the Gaza Strip, everything is going down the drain because of Hamas,” concluded Alyan.

