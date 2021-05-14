Democrat accuses US of funding IDF to “police and kill Palestinians”

Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, a member of the far left “Squad” group of progressive Democrats, launched into an anti-Israel speech in Congress on Friday, in which she accused the American government of funding the Israeli military in order to “police and kill Palestinians.”

She also linked the “Ferguson unrest” that occurred in 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, in which protests and riots took place after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a police officer, to the current events in Israel and Gaza.

She said that she had been sent to Congress by the residents of Gaza and St. Louis to “save lives.”

“We oppose our money going to fund militarized policing, occupation and systems of violent oppression and trauma,” she said. “We are anti-war. We are anti-occupation. And we are anti-apartheid. Period.”

She continued, “If this body is looking for something productive to do with three million dollars, instead of funding a military that polices and kills Palestinians, I have some communities in St. Louis city and in St. Louis county where that money could go, where we desperately need investment, where we are hurting, where we need help. Let us prioritize funding there, prioritize funding life, not destruction.”

Bush linked the issues of Ferguson, Missouri to the situation in Gaza.

“Until all our children are safe, we will continue to fight for our rights in Palestine and in Ferguson,” she added.

