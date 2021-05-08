In wake of Arab riots: Sanders & AOC attack Israel

US senator Bernie Sanders responded to the Muslim Arab riots and violence against Jewish civilians, tweeting that Israel should not evict residents of Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

"The United States must speak out strongly against the violence by government-allied Israeli extremists in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, and make clear that the evictions of Palestinian families must not go forward," Sanders wrote in a Saturday evening tweet.

Also on Saturday evening, ‎US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to the events by tweeting: "We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem. Israeli forces are forcing families from their homes during Ramadan and inflicting violence."



"It is inhumane and the US must show leadership in safeguarding the human rights of Palestinians.

"From the paramilitary violence in Colombia and Shiekh Jarrah, to the detention of children on our own border and the militarization of US police departments, the United States must seriously assess its role in state violence and condition aid."

On Friday, spokesman for the US State Department Ned Price issued a statement claiming that the US is "deeply concerned about the potential eviction of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods of Jerusalem, many of whom have lived in their homes for generations."

"It is critical to avoid steps that exacerbate tensions or take us farther away from peace. This includes evictions in East Jerusalem, settlement activity, home demolitions, and acts of terrorism," the statement added.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a briefing on the situation, and in an unusual Saturday announcement said: "Israel is acting responsibly in order to ensure law and order in Jerusalem, while protecting freedom of religion at holy sites."