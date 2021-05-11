Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion presents Pollard with certificate of appreciation

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion on Monday evening presented a certificate of appreciation to Jonathan Pollard during the Jerusalem Day celebration at the Mercaz HaRav yeshiva.

At the traditional event held every year, Lion said that there is one Jew that Jerusalem has had in its heart for so many years, "a Jew who gave his life for the State of Israel," Lion noted and turned to Pollard.

The Mayor presented Pollard with a certificate of appreciation that read: "On behalf of the residents of Jerusalem, I am excited to present you with this certificate for your sacrifice and work for the Jewish people living in Zion, for the people of Israel and for Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Jewish people."

Lion noted that this certificate would express his and the residents' gratitude for Pollard's contribution and dedication to the people of Israel, the State of Israel and the capital of Israel.

Pollard was very moved by the gesture and told the Mayor that he is very grateful to him as well as to the other residents of the city who have strengthened him since his arrival in the country after a lengthy prison term in the United States.