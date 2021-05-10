

Pollard: G-d gave us this Land - not the US Jonathan Pollard addresses Jerusalem Day celebration at Mercaz HaRav yeshiva. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Arutz Sheva Jonathan Pollard at Mercaz HaRav yeshiva in Jerusalem Jonathan Pollard addressed the Jerusalem Day celebration at the Mercaz HaRav yeshiva in Jerusalem Monday night. Pollard told listeners that, "since 1948, we've been making every effort to prove to the world that Jerusalem is our capital."



Pollard lay the blame for the world community refusing to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital in the Israeli government's not conditioning the foundation of foreign embassies in the city.



Jonathan Pollard said the Jewish people didn't receive the Land of Israel from the League of Nations, the UN, or US, but that it was given to them by G-d.



Regarding Jerusalem, Pollard stated that the holy city was "not won during a battle in the June of 1967, after which we threw away the victory that G-d gave us" but the rightful inheritance of the Jewish nation.



"The enemy is within our gates," he said stating that whether it's the PA, Hamas, or 'Woke' Biden administration, it's the oldest hatred known to man - that of anti-Semitism that led to the murder of a yeshiva student last week and today's attacks by Hamas in Gaza".



