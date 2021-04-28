Two rockets fired from Gaza miss the mark

Sirens were heard overnight Tuesday, around 12:15 a.m., in the vicinity of ​​Kibbutz Kissufim, located near the Gaza border.

The IDF said that two failed rocket launches from Gaza were identified. The two rockets exploded in Gazan territory, and there is no word of any physical injuries or damage on the Israeli side.

Overnight Sunday, three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory. Two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome system. A third rocket exploded in the Gaza Strip.

Four residents of Sderot were lightly injured while running to a protected space during the siren. They were evacuated to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon.

Before that rocket attack, the head of the Unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj. Gen. Ghasan Alyan, announced that the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip will be reduced from 15 to nine nautical miles as of 6:00 a.m. Monday morning and until further notice.

The decision was made in light of the repeated terrorist acts from Gaza against Israeli citizens in recent days, which constitute a violation of Israeli sovereignty.

"Hamas bears responsibility for everything that is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip towards Israel, and it will bear the consequences of the violence used against the citizens of Israel," said a statement from COGAT.