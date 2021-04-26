Gaza fishing zone to be reduced

Following a security consultation in the wake of the continued rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, the head of the Unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj. Gen. Ghasan Alyan, announced that the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip will be reduced from 15 to nine nautical miles as of 6:00 a.m. Monday morning and until further notice.

The decision was made in light of the repeated terrorist acts from Gaza against Israeli citizens in recent days, which constitute a violation of Israeli sovereignty.

"Hamas bears responsibility for everything that is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip towards Israel, and it will bear the consequences of the violence used against the citizens of Israel," said a statement from COGAT.

On Sunday evening, two rockets were fired from Gaza and exploded in open areas in southern Israel. There were no reports of physical injuries or damages.

Shortly before midnight, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that a failed rocket launch from Gaza had been identified. The rocket exploded in Gazan territory.

Between Friday evening and Saturday morning, 36 rockets were fired from Gaza towards southern Israel.

IDF soldiers manning the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted six rockets aimed at populated areas.

In response, the IDF attacked underground infrastructure and rocket launchers belonging to the Hamas terror group.