Abbas recorded cursing China, Russia and the United States

Guy Maayan, a correspondent for Kan News, posted on his Twitter account a leaked recording in which Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas is heard speaking at a meeting of the central committee of the Fatah movement held in Ramallah on April 21.

Abbas is asked in the recording about his position on China and he responds with a slew of curse words, directing his anger toward China, Russia, the US and "all the Arabs".

In 2018, Abbas cursed then-US President Donald Trump in response to the peace plan Trump presented to resolve the conflict in the Middle East.

In a speech before a meeting of the PLO Central Council, Abbas cursed Trump in Arabic and said, “May your house be destroyed.”

It should be noted that China, Russia and the United Arab Emirates have donated tens of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to the PA, while the United States recently announced the resumption of economic aid to the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA.