Biden to restore aid to UNRWA

The Biden Administration intends to resume aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) as well as other aid to the Palestinian Authority which was suspended by the Trump Administration, the Washington Post reported.

According to the report, President Biden intends to resume the flow of funds to UNRWA and may even increase the amount of cash the US gives the organization.

The administration is planning a package of aid to the Palestinian Arabs that will include several beats. The first of which will include $150 million in funding for UNRWA and another $75 million in civilian assistance to the Palestinian Authority and the Gaza Strip.

The report also stated that the US was keeping Israel updated on its plans to provide aid to the PA and to UNRWA.

The Biden Administration has been open about its intentions to improve relations with the PA. However, President Biden reportedly does not intend to wade into the Arab-Israeli peace process in the near-future and has prioritized other foreign-policy issues over the Middle East conflict.