Anti-Semitic graffiti found in Toronto's Kensington Market

Anti-Semitic vandalism has been discovered in Toronto’s Kensington Market neighbourhood.

Graffiti that says “Boycott Israel’s zionazi apartheid” was spray painted below the front window of the Big Fat Burrito restaurant on Augusta Avenue.

The Canadian Antisemitism Education Foundation reacted on Twitter, stating “Antisemitism rears its ugly head in historic Kensington Market.”

The photo came to light after it was posted on Facebook by Mike Fegelman, Honest Reporting Canada Executive Director.



“Comparing Israelis to the Nazis is bona fide anti-Semitism says International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance - IHRA. This is abhorrent. Found in Toronto’s Kensington Market,” said Fegelman in the post.

The historic Kensington Market neighbourhood was once home to a flourishing community of newly arrived Jews, mostly from Eastern Europe, who set up homes and shops in the Market during the early and mid 20th Century.

Today, the Jewish shops have nearly or all closed, with the Toronto Jewish community having moved northward. The area is now well known for its multicultural restaurants and stores.

This latest anti-Semitic incident in Toronto follows an earlier occurrence this month of vandalism by a student group targeting the Jewish community.

So far there is no evidence linking this incident to previous ones.