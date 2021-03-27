Report: Bloc opposing Netanyahu planning 'government of healing'

The parties in the bloc that opposes Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu have been discussing an outline for the formation of a government, the goal of which will be "national healing" and which will be headed by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, Channel 12 News revealed on Friday.

According to the report, the leaders of the parties in the so-called “bloc of change” have been holding talks in recent days in order to discuss the "national healing government" which will include 52 seats: Yesh Atid (17), Blue and White (8), Yamina (7), Labor (7), Yisrael Beytenu (7) and New Hope (6). Meretz (6 seats), and the Joint List (6 seats) or Ra’am (4 seats) could support the government from the outside.

The members of the "government of healing" plan to approve a state budget but will also forego the passage of anti-Netanyahu legislation that is perceived as personal. The goal is for that government to expand after a certain period of time and for the haredi parties to eventually join it as well.

The outline is not without problems: Under this plan, Meretz is not included in the government - and there is no reason for its members to only support it from the outside and not seek to join it. Another problem that exists is the relationship between Avigdor Liberman and haredi parties which have continuously attacked each other. The most complex problem of all is whether Bennett and Sa’ar would agree to be dependent on the votes of the Arab parties.

