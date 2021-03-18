Putin challenges Biden to live debate

RT reported that Russian President Putin challenged Joe Biden to an online debate a day after agreeing with an ABC News anchor that Putin was "a killer."

“I would like to suggest to President Biden that we continue our discussion, but on the condition that we actually do it live, without any delays, directly in an open, live discussion,” Putin was quoted as telling Russia 24 TV.

Putin warned he "wouldn’t put this off for too long" and suggested Monday as a possible date.

Russia’s US ambassador has been recalled due to rising tensions between the two countries.