'Keep your promise - Next government must apply sovereignty!'

A thousand young people, members of the Sovereignty Youth Movement from across Israel, signed a joint call to the heads of the right-wing parties to include the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria in their coalition guidelines for the next government.

In their appeal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, MK Naftali Bennett, MK Bezalel Smotrich, Gideon Sa’ar and MK Avigdor Liberman, the activists declared that they will not be satisfied with promises and declarations - promises made in the past to apply sovereignty must be kept.

“This time, don’t just make promises – this time keep the promises! They demanded that the application of Israel’s sovereignty in Judea and Samaria be included in the coalition guidelines for any government in which will take part. The people votes right-wing, it deserves to have a right-wing government and you have the power to do it!” say the youths.

The petition

The Sovereignty Youth Movement emphasizes the large majority that the right-wing is projected to win in the upcoming election, according to the polls, and state that “The next government faces a challenge that is a Zionist mission of the first order. As members of the next generation, who see themselves as the next link in the chain of the Zionist vision, we view the application of sovereignty as predestined and the way to achieve the next level of Zionism, implementing the dream of generations to be a free and sovereign People in its Land and to bring about stability, security and economic prosperity”.

Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, who head the Sovereignty Movement, view the public call to the right-wing leadership as “an authentic expression of the People’s healthy spirit, aspiring to strengthen its hold on the Land of Israel, remove the political question marks hanging over the future of Judea and Samaria and eradicate terror”. The two women view the Sovereignty Youth as “the ideological backbone, which is aware of its capability to motivate the leadership in Israel to take the next Zionist step – the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria”.