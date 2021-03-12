US: We will not offer Iran unilateral incentives

The United States reiterated on Thursday that it will not offer Iran unilateral incentives to persuade it to attend talks about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“We will not offer any unilateral gestures or incentives to induce the Iranians to come to the table,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, according to Reuters.

“If the Iranians are under the impression that, absent any movement on their part to resume full compliance with the JCPOA, that we will offer favors or unilateral gestures, well that’s a misimpression,” he added, referring to the deal which is formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

President Joe Biden has expressed a desire to return to the deal but has stressed that Iran must resume compliance with it before any negotiations on a US return to the agreement.

The US recently accepted Europe's offer to mediate conversations with Iran regarding the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran, however, rejected the proposal, claiming that the “time was not right” to hold such talks.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that the US and Iran will soon begin to hold informal talks to resolve the dispute over Iran's nuclear program and the steps necessary to return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

American and European diplomats told the Times that the talks could begin in the coming weeks.