Benny Gantz attacks media: 'You ruined my good name'

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, chairman of the Blue and White party, spoke on Friday morning about the upcoming elections and the recent polls which show his party barely passing the electoral threshold.

In the interview with Ulpan Shishi, Gantz expressed anger at journalists, saying, "I'm very angry at you. What you did to me in the past two years - it's horrible."

"You hurt my family, you hurt my good name, you hurt me personally," he said.

"You, and those like you, are making it so that in the State of Israel, the only thing that is permissible in politics is scheming, lying, being dirty, and manipulations. You don't leave any place at all for statesmanship, respect, and honesty."

The full interview will be aired on Friday and Saturday nights, by News 12.