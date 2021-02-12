Poll: Likud falls to 29, denying Right majority in Knesset

The Israeli Right remains deadlocked with those parties seeking to replace Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, a new poll shows, with each side projected to win 60 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.

The new poll, which was conducted by Maagar Mohot and published by i24NEWS and Israel Hayom Friday morning, found that if new elections were held today, the Likud would plummet from its current 36 seats to just 29 seats. That’s down two seats compared to the previous Maagar Mohot poll, released at the beginning of February.

Yesh Atid also declined since the previous poll, falling from 17 seats to 16, while the New Hope party of ex-Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar fell from 14 seats to 13.

Yamina also continues to fall, sinking from 12 seats earlier this month to 10 mandates.

The Joint Arab List, which currently holds 15 seats, also fell to 10 seats, while the United Arab List (Ra’am), which broke away from the Joint Arab List, failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold, receiving just 1.8%.

Yisrael Beytenu lost one seat in the new poll, falling to six mandates, while Labor, Meretz, and Blue and White all increased to five seats each.

Among the haredi factions, Shas is projected to win nine seats, compared to seven for United Torah Judaism.

The joint list of the Religious Zionist Party (formerly the National Union), Otzma Yehudit, and Noam received five seats in the poll.

The right-wing – religious bloc is projected to receive 60 seats, compared to 41 for the left-wing – Arab bloc and 19 for other parties which have refused to sit in a government with Netanyahu.

Netanyahu remains the top ranked candidate for the premiership, with 32% of respondents favoring him as prime minister, followed by 14% who prefer Yair Lapid, 13% who prefer Gideon Sa’ar, 11% who back Naftali Bennett, and just 4% who favor Benny Gantz.

Nearly half of Israelis (47%) say they support plans to impose limits on public activity for the unvaccinated, while offering benefits to people who are vaccinated.

More than a quarter (28%) support only the incentive plan while oppose the plan to impose limits on the unvaccinated.

Less than one-in-twenty (4%) back only the plan to impose limits on the unvaccinated.