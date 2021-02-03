Poll: Blue and White, Religious Zionist Party below threshold

The Likud continues to hold a wide lead ahead of next month’s Knesset election, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

The poll, published by Walla!, was conducted by Panels Politics with data gathered online from 510 respondents by Panel4all.

The right-wing bloc, including Yamina, received 59 seats in the poll, up from its current 58, while the left-wing – Arab bloc is projected to receive 39 seats. Yisrael Beytenu and the New Hope, both of which have vowed not to sit in a government with Netanyahu, received a total of 22 seats.

If new elections were held today, the Likud would win 31 seats, down from 32 seats yesterday and down sharply from the 36 seats the party won last year.

Yesh Atid came in second with 18 seats, followed by the New Hope with 15, Yamina with 12, and the Joint Arab List with 10.

Among the haredi factions, both Shas and United Torah Judaism are projected to win eight seats each.

Yisrael Beytenu held steady at seven seats, while Labor moved up to six seats, from five in the previous Panels Politics poll, while Meretz increase from four to five seats.

Blue and White failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold, receiving just 1.9%.

Otzma Yehudit received 2.2% in the poll, followed by the Religious Zionist Party of Bezalel Smotrich with 2.0%, and the Jewish Home with just 0.4%.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai’s new HaYisraelim Party received just 0.9%.