Here's what will happen if you break 'Green Passport' rules

The Israeli government is examining slapping anyone who breaks the new "Green Passport" rules with a fine, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, the government is examining a 500 shekel ($154) fine for anyone who is not immune to coronavirus but enters an area marked for immune people only.

Immunity in Israel means the person has a certificate that he has recovered from coronavirus, or that he is at least one week after his second coronavirus vaccine.

Those who have not yet received their second vaccine or recovered from the disease but who join a cultural event regardless, will be fined.

In addition, a higher fine is expected to be levied on anyone who operates a place which allows those violating the guidelines to enter. From the initial discussions, it seems that a business owner who allows unvaccinated individuals to enter in violation of the restrictions will receive a 5,000 shekel ($1539) fine.

The discussions regarding the exact scope of the punishments are still in the early stages and include the Health Ministry, Justice Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office. After the professional echelon presents its recommendations, the government and Knesset will approve the final fines.