Dr. Asher Salmon: 'We can't rely on vaccine certificates issued abroad'

The Knesset's Economic Affairs Committee met Monday to discuss approving the new guidelines requiring recovered coronavirus patients and vaccinated individuals to present negative coronavirus tests prior to boarding a plane to Israel.

Dr. Asher Salmon, who heads the Health Ministry's International Department, said at the meeting that currently, Israel cannot rely on recovery certificates issued abroad until Israel's Health Ministry's system has synchronized its data with its counterparts around the world.

Therefore, he said, anyone who was vaccinated or recovered from coronavirus abroad will not be exempt from quarantine until they do a serological test.

Dr. Salmon also said that attempts to conduct serological testing at Ben Gurion International Airport has met with difficulties from the Israel Airports Authority.

"We hope that it will be possible to do a serological test with a finger prick, and that will also be easier to do at Ben Gurion Airport," he explained.