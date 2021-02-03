GOP split on controversial congresswoman, Trump voices support
Newsmax reports that while Mitch McConell called freshman Rep Marjorie Greene a 'cancer', other Republican leaders support her efforts.
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Reuters
