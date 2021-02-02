Poll: Right-wing reaches 61-seat majority

For the first time in months, the right-wing – religious bloc is projected to win an absolute majority in the Knesset, giving Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu a path to forming a rightist government.

According to the new poll, which was conducted by Panels Politics and published Tuesday morning by Radio 103FM, if new elections were held today, the Likud would remain the largest faction in the Knesset with 32 seats.

That’s down from the Likud’s current 36 seats, but up two seats since the last Panels Politics poll, published in late January.

Yesh Atid came in second with 19 seats, up from 18 last week; followed by the New Hope party of Netanyahu rival and former Likud minister Gideon Sa’ar with 14 seats.

The rightist Yamina gained a seat in the new poll, rising from 12 seats last week to 13.

The Joint Arab List held steady at ten seats, while Yisrael Beytenu maintains its seven seats.

Among the haredi factions, Shas and United Torah Judaism both received eight seats.

Labor moved up from four seats in late January to five seats, while Meretz sank from five to four seats.

The Blue and White party of Defense Minister Benny Gantz failed to clear the 3.25% electoral threshold, as did the Religious Zionist Party of Bezalel Smotrich, the Jewish Home, Otzma Yehudit, and HaYisraelim.

The right-wing and religious parties which have either committed to backing Netanyahu or have not ruled out sitting with him received a total of 61 seats in the poll, compared to 58 seats in the previous Panels Politics survey.

The left-wing – Arab bloc fell from 41 seats to 38, while the two center-right parties which have declared they will not sit with Netanyahu won a total of 21 seats.